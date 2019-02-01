Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley have rookie of the year wager

Getty Images

Quenton Nelson should win Offensive Rookie of the Year since he was the only offensive rookie to earn first-team All-Pro honors. He won’t because he plays offensive guard.

An offensive lineman has never won the award.

That means either Baker Mayfield or Saquon Barkley will win it.

The Browns quarterback and the Giants running back made a friendly wager.

“It’s for a chain,’’ Barkley told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “The loser’s got to get someone else a chain. We get to pick the chain, and we get to have fun with it because obviously everyone’s talking about who’s going to win, and at the end of the day, we’d love to see each other win, but we’d also love to see ourselves win too, but we made a little bet with it just to show how friendly we are, that it’s bigger than just the award.’’

Barkely said he and Mayfield are doing a trip together.

“I just love his play, what he did for Cleveland this year,” Barkley said.