Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley have rookie of the year wager

Posted by Charean Williams on February 1, 2019, 9:50 AM EST
Quenton Nelson should win Offensive Rookie of the Year since he was the only offensive rookie to earn first-team All-Pro honors. He won’t because he plays offensive guard.

An offensive lineman has never won the award.

That means either Baker Mayfield or Saquon Barkley will win it.

The Browns quarterback and the Giants running back made a friendly wager.

It’s for a chain,’’ Barkley told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “The loser’s got to get someone else a chain. We get to pick the chain, and we get to have fun with it because obviously everyone’s talking about who’s going to win, and at the end of the day, we’d love to see each other win, but we’d also love to see ourselves win too, but we made a little bet with it just to show how friendly we are, that it’s bigger than just the award.’’

Barkely said he and Mayfield are doing a trip together.

“I just love his play, what he did for Cleveland this year,” Barkley said.

17 responses to “Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley have rookie of the year wager

  4. If Barkley had an Oline he would have set records. Judging a guy voted by the clueless AP?

    Nelson is great, I agree. But what team on this planet would prefer Nelson over Barkley? Cowboys, Rams and no one else.

    That is a shame. It merely shows a lack of understanding on the part of the voters and one of the many reasons this game has devolved over the years. Too many people just want to see scores and couldn’t care less about the intricacies in how those scores happen. Only the ball matters to casual observers and many fantasy football fans. The game itself is secondary to those folks, Goodell, most owners, most players and even many reporters that cover the sport.

  7. A friendly wager contains no money. They made an actual wager. A chain is a gold necklace so probably at least $1,000 best.

    You start out praising O-linemen “If Barkley had an Oline” and finish by completely discrediting O-linemen. “But what team on this planet would prefer Nelson over Barkley?”

    Bravo. You are a duel threat to yourselves.

  9. Just like the Heisman, the offensive player of the year rarely goes to the actual best player. People don’t know how to evaluate players. They just look at stats. The Heisman is the worst because just about every single Heisman QB winner since 1989 has been a bust or merely average QBs in the NFL. Carson Palmer and Cam Newton are pretty good, but not elite. Look at the list:

    Vinny Testaverde, Andre Ware, Ty Detmer, Gino Torretta, Charlie Ward, Danny Wuerffel, Chris Weinke, Eric Crouch, Carson Palmer, Jason White, Matt Leinart, Troy Smith, Tim Tebow, Sam Bradford, Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield

  12. After watching all the rookies this year, the guy I feel like we will say was the best player in the draft is Josh Allen. Freakishly athletic, has the strongest arm in the league, and his work ethic and attitude are outstanding.

  13. I say this a Cleveland and Baker fan… I’ve never in all my oldness seen an interior Offensive Lineman make an entire offense and team better the way Nelson did. And he was rookie! I’m rooting for Baker but Nelson is probably getting robbed.

  14. Tim Tebow had a great work ethic too. Unfortunately, like Allen, he couldn’t read a defense or throw an accurate pass more than half of the time.

    bvolke says:
    After watching all the rookies this year, the guy I feel like we will say was the best player in the draft is Josh Allen. Freakishly athletic, has the strongest arm in the league, and his work ethic and attitude are outstanding.

  15. As great as Barkley was(and he was really impressive) I’d have to give it to Baker Mayfield. He wasn’t perfect, the other draft picks also helped make a difference, as did getting rid of Hue Jackson, but he was very good overall and seems to have started a culture change in Cleveland. He probably led the Browns to 3-4 more victories than they would have had if they stuck with Tyrod.

  16. Quenton Nelson should win Offensive Rookie of the Year since he was the only offensive rookie to earn first-team All-Pro honors.

    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    This is faulty logic. It is entirely possible for a player to not make first team All-Pro at a certain position and be better than one who made it at a different position. By your logic, Quentin Nelson should receive more MVP votes than, say, Drew Brees, who did not make first team All-Pro.

