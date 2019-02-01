Bears raising ticket prices for 2019

Getty Images

The Bears won the NFC North and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.

Seeing them try to repeat those feats in 2019 will take a bigger bite out of wallets. The Bears announced that prices for seats at Soldier Field will go up by an average of 4.1 percent next season. Non-club seats will increase by an average of 5.6 percent while club seats will see a more modest 1.6 percent price increase.

The Bears, who did not raise the prices of their tickets in three of the last four years, also announced that the prices for each game “will be assigned its own pricing tier” and that there will be no printed tickets for home games this year.

The Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Saints, Chargers and Chiefs make up this year’s home slate in Chicago.