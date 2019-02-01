Belichick pronounces the Patriots ready to go after Friday’s practice

Getty Images

The Patriots had their final practice of the season today, and Bill Belichick liked what he saw.

“This is our sixth practice,” Belichick told pool reporter Jenny Vrentas. “We have hit everything. I think we are ready to go.”

The Patriots’ starting offense and defense both worked against scout teams in 11-on-11, then the team worked on two-minute situations, red zone work and two-point conversions. The Patriots did not practice in pads at all this week in Atlanta. On Saturday they’ll have a team meeting and then go to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a team picture.

“We’ve still got a few things to review and cover, but I would say everybody now needs to just gear up for how we want to play the game and be ready to go out there and play it that way,” Belichick said. “I think the next 48 hours are going to be really important, like they always are. Fine-tuning it and really zeroing in. Being physically, mentally and emotionally ready to go Sunday night.”

With everyone healthy, Belichick feels good about where his team is heading into Super Bowl LIII.