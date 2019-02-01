Browns raise ticket prices for second time in 11 years

Getty Images

The Browns gave their fans reason for hope last year.

Now they’re asking them to pay for it.

According to Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns announced they were raising ticket prices for the first time in 11 years. Prices for less than half their tickets (43 percent) will stay the same or decrease, but the average ticket will cost approximately 7 percent.

“After thoroughly evaluating stadium pricing, attendance and various factors across the league, we decided to adjust ticket pricing in certain sections of FirstEnergy Stadium in 2019,” senior vice president of communications Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement released by the team. “We greatly appreciate the passion and support from Browns season ticket members and fans, and when we considered implementing a new pricing structure, one of our most important priorities was ensuring all fans have affordable options to attend home games.”

The lower bowl and premium seats will see the increase, as the upper deck will largely remain unchanged.

The Browns cut ticket prices in 2017, and didn’t raise them last year.