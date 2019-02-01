Chris Achuff will remain on Cardinals’ staff as DL coach

Getty Images

The Cardinals not only are retaining Chris Achuff, but they are giving him a promotion.

New coach Kliff Kingsbury has hired Achuff as his defensive line coach, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.

Achuff spent last season as the assistant defensive line coach in Arizona.

Achuff coached against Kingsbury when Kingsbury was the head coach at Texas Tech and Achuff was the defensive line coach at Baylor.

Achuff spent nine seasons coaching Baylor’s defensive linemen, which included future NFL players Phil Taylor and Andrew Billings.