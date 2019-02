Getty Images

The Cowboys have hired Carlos Polk as their assistant special teams coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. He replaces Doug Colman.

Polk played linebacker in the NFL for seven seasons. He played for the Cowboys in 2008.

Polk stayed on with the Cowboys after his playing career ended, spending the summer as a coaching intern.

Since then, Polk has worked for the Buccaneers the past five season as assistant special teams coach.

He will assist special teams coach Keith O’Quinn.