Dak Prescott on new OC: “He sees it and he gets it”

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott already has some degree of familiarity with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

After all, Moore was on the roster with him for two years, from when Prescott took over the second spot as a rookie and then the starting job when Tony Romo was injured.

But his backup will now be calling his plays, and Prescott is excited about having Moore in that job after Scott Linehan was fired.

“From the time he was a player to the time now, the things he sits over there watching plays and he will draw a play up, saying this is a complement off of that,” Prescott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That was the main reason I pushed for him to be the quarterbacks coach in the first place cause I knew the intelligence he had in the game, how smart he is, how creative he can be. He is a phenom when it comes to the game. He is one of these young phenoms in seeing the game, knowing where the game was and where it’s taking this transition into this new style of play. He sees it and gets it.”

Moore was Prescott’s quarterbacks coach last year, when he set a career high in passing yards and led the Cowboys to a division title.

He’ll also have another former quarterback to work with this season, as Jon Kitna has been added as the new quarterbacks coach upon Moore’s promotion.

“I’m excited for what I can learn, what he can teach me, knowing how serious he takes footwork and the things he prides his coaching and his game on,” Prescott said of Kitna. “Knowing those are going to be a lot of things that will help me become the player I want to be.”

The Cowboys have a lot riding on this project working, as head coach Jason Garrett is entering a lame duck season, which could lead to bigger structural changes if things don’t work quickly.