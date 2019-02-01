Dante Scarnecchia on reaction to praise: Cringe

Getty Images

Whenever the name of Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia has come up during Patriots media availabilities this week, the response has been pretty much the same.

Head coach Bill Belichick said he “can’t say enough about what he’s done” and quarterback Tom Brady called Scarnecchia the best offensive line coach in the history of the game. In the more immediate term, the development of the Patriots running game and the job the line has done protecting Brady speaks very well of the work Scarnecchia has done.

He’d rather not hear about it, though. Scarnecchia was asked for his response to the laurels being thrown his way.

“Cringe,” Scarnecchia said, via the Boston Herald. “We’re going to go play the Rams in a few days and a great defensive line. I don’t want that. I don’t think that. I don’t even pretend to think that. I’ve been humbled so many times in this game for so many years. I mean, it’s always waiting around the corner. I don’t ever think we have all the answers.”

Scarnecchia’s had enough answers this year to help the Patriots back to another Super Bowl and a win on Sunday will likely lead to other reactions that leave him cringing his way through the celebration.