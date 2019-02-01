Drew Brees: No-call is “all anybody is talking about”

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees would probably like watch the tape, evaluate his own play, and then move on.

But Brees is in Atlanta this week, without the rest of his team, so that seems unlikely.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Brees has found it hard to escape the topic of the blown no-call in the NFC Championship Game which kept the Saints from being here.

“It’s difficult, just because it’s still so fresh,” Brees said. “It’s all anybody is talking about for two weeks as it leads up to the Super Bowl.”

Brees has been making the lap of radio row since arriving Thursday, but he’s going to leave town before tomorrow’s NFL Honors show. He said he expects the “sting” of being jammed out of a shot at another Super Bowl to last a bit, but is trying to take the high road and move onto the parenthood portion of his offseason.

“I’ve lived my life by worrying about the things that I can control,” he said. “I know there were things that happened in that game before and after that call that were within our control that we could’ve done better that would’ve resulted, I think, in a win. It’s unfortunate that the most obvious of those things was the no-call because arguably you do the math and we would’ve been kicking a field goal with 15 seconds and we’d probably be here. But, I focus more on the plays that we could’ve made that would’ve gotten us here anyway.”

Which is noble, of course. Even if everyone knows he’s not here because of a bad call it took the league a week and a half to admit.