Elandon Roberts: Everything peaked at right time for Pats D

In last year’s Super Bowl, the Patriots gave up 538 yards and 41 points in a loss to the Eagles and another performance like that will make it very difficult for the team to get a better result against the Rams on Sunday.

One can’t predict exactly what will happen come gameday, but recent performances suggest that the Patriots should be able to avoid a repeat. While they gave up 31 points in the second half to the Chiefs, they did shut them out in the first half and force a pair of punts that loomed large in giving them a chance to win. That came a week after they held the Chargers to seven first half points while building a big lead they rode to a comfortable win.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts said that he believes the unit is playing its best football of the year.

“I feel that everything peaked at the right time,” Roberts said, via Boston.com. “… We have taken it week by week, seeing what teams are throwing at us, seeing where we need to shape up. As it gets late, you’re coming on, coming on, coming on, getting to that peak point. This is definitely the stage to peak.”

The Patriots have not tended to go up early in past Super Bowl appearances, but their defense has allowed them to do so the last two games and more of the same would make a sixth title a good bet for New England.