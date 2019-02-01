Elandon Roberts: Everything peaked at right time for Pats D

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
In last year’s Super Bowl, the Patriots gave up 538 yards and 41 points in a loss to the Eagles and another performance like that will make it very difficult for the team to get a better result against the Rams on Sunday.

One can’t predict exactly what will happen come gameday, but recent performances suggest that the Patriots should be able to avoid a repeat. While they gave up 31 points in the second half to the Chiefs, they did shut them out in the first half and force a pair of punts that loomed large in giving them a chance to win. That came a week after they held the Chargers to seven first half points while building a big lead they rode to a comfortable win.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts said that he believes the unit is playing its best football of the year.

“I feel that everything peaked at the right time,” Roberts said, via Boston.com. “… We have taken it week by week, seeing what teams are throwing at us, seeing where we need to shape up. As it gets late, you’re coming on, coming on, coming on, getting to that peak point. This is definitely the stage to peak.”

The Patriots have not tended to go up early in past Super Bowl appearances, but their defense has allowed them to do so the last two games and more of the same would make a sixth title a good bet for New England.

  1. This guy seriously could be a key figure in stopping the run. He’s a plugger. Downhill player and may be tasked with spying on Gurley into the flat as well.

  2. The Rams have not faced a defense as good as the Patriots all season and they are in for a shock. I smell a shut out.

  5. I think both teams are going to come out firing at each other to try and get the lead. Both are capable of taking control of the game with their running games and they’ll want to get into that position.

    Amazing that the Patriots have only scored 3 points in total in the first quarter out of their 8 appearances in the Super Bowl this century combined. As a Pats fan I hope that trend changes on Sunday.

  6. The Rams are going to come to play too that’s for sure. Pats will have to earn a win just like every other Super Bowl, Rams are not going to roll over for them.

  7. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    February 1, 2019 at 11:43 am
    The Rams have not faced a defense as good as the Patriots all season and they are in for a shock. I smell a shut out.

    —–
    Neither have the Patriots.

    I know you’re trolling and not a Patriot fan but you gotta do better than this. 🙂

  9. No Johnson Badmostly I mean Bademosi and Jordan Richards for the Patriots. That’s a win right there compared to last year.

  10. pats4life499270119 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 11:58 am
    Honestly have not Peaked until do it in the Bowl. I seen the D do the same last year until the SB.
    ————————
    Not really. One of the worst pass defenses in the league last year and their run defense wasn’t great either. And they were vulnerable to the RPO which of course was the Eagles wheelhouse.

    This year’s pass defense is MUCH better. Their run defense was atrocious but something changed in week 16 and they’ve been lock down since. Hopefully they can do that one more time.

  13. GoodellMustGo says:
    February 1, 2019 at 11:59 am
    No Johnson Badmostly I mean Bademosi and Jordan Richards for the Patriots. That’s a win right there compared to last year.

    ———————–

    I love how some of you younger fans love to scapegoat the back ups and/or non star players.

    Hightower being out and Branch being a turd had more to do with last year’s poor D in the SB than Bademosi not making a tough tackle on Agoholor.

    The truth is, BB’s approach and Patricia’s approach was off in terms of who they had on who in man coverage.

    The other truth is, Goodell cheated and gave Philly two illegal TDs based on the replays we saw.

    Bademosi is a solid back up, a very good tackler and a good STs player.

    Butler cried like a baby and was off the rails.

    This team is far more together and playing as one, which is all that should matter.

  14. Bademosi is a solid back up, a very good tackler and a good STs player.
    —–
    You can stop right there 🙂 Guys like this getting snaps in the Super Bowl = a recipe to get destroyed. I rest my case.

  15. GoodellMustGo says:
    February 1, 2019 at 12:13 pm
    Bademosi is a solid back up, a very good tackler and a good STs player.
    —–
    You can stop right there 🙂 Guys like this getting snaps in the Super Bowl = a recipe to get destroyed. I rest my case.

    1 0 Rate This

    ————————-

    Because of one missed tackle on their best, shifitiest wr in an easy offensive league, he got “destroyed”?

    Grow up.

    The Millennial fanbase of the Pats fans out there are so childish and embarrass the longtime diehards.

    Chung got concussed and Butler cried like a little girl. We didn’t lose the sb over Bademosi missing 1key 3rd down tackle.

  16. Let me tell you something, I haven’t even begun to peak. And when I do peak, you’ll know. Because I’m gonna peak so hard that everybody in Philadelphia’s gonna feel it.

    Dennis Reynolds.

  17. You can stop right there 🙂 Guys like this getting snaps in the Super Bowl = a recipe to get destroyed. I rest my case.
    ——–
    You mean guys like undrafted rookie CB Malcolm Butler getting snaps on the goal line vs the Seahawks with the game on the line =a recipe to get destroyed. You rest your case indeed.

