Greg Zuerlein kicks at practice and is “ready to go”

Getty Images

Kicker Greg Zuerlein was last but certainly not least in the Rams’ last full practice before Super Bowl LIII. He closed practice with seven field goal attempts and four kickoffs as the Rams ended their week at the Falcons’ training facility.

Coach Sean McVay called both Zuerlein’s practice and the team’s on Friday a success.

“It was a great day today, getting Greg and [safety] Blake [Countess] full,” McVay said. “We’re going into this game as healthy as you could hope for. Now, really it’s about just tightening things up, making sure we clean up any of the last little details, a little bit over 48 hours out. But there’s a confidence that I think has been earned. Certainly, we respect the Patriots, but we’re coming here with the expectation of winning a game.”

Zuerlein, who injured his left foot while warming up at halftime of the NFC Championship Game, has returned to full health. He was a full participant Friday and does not have an injury designation.

“He felt good,” McVay said. “He hit the ball well. He hit the kickoffs and his field goals really well. That’s kind of what we expected; that’s what we hoped, and he’ll be ready to go.”

Countess (foot) also was removed from the report and is available for the Rams on Sunday.

“Blake was good, too,” McVay said. “He was full. His foot felt good. He responded well, and he ended up having a good day today, moving around. Both those guys look like they’re going to be ready to go for the game.

“We expect to have everybody ready to roll.”