Jets’ Avery Williamson hopes to be a leader of Gregg Williams’ defense

Jets linebacker Avery Williamson will be playing in his third different defense in as many seasons after the Jets made a coaching change this offseason, but he’s looking forward to that.

Williamson told PFT on Radio Row in Atlanta that he’s eager to play for new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, the most significant hire for new head coach Adam Gase.

“I’m excited about it. I don’t know too much about the offensive side of it but I’ve heard great things about Coach Williams,” Williamson said. “It’ll be interesting to be in a 4-3. I think it’ll be a good opportunity to make a lot of plays. I’m excited about it. He’s a tough coach and I’m excited to play for him.”

Heading into his sixth NFL season, Williamson believes he can be more of a leader this year.

“The biggest thing is just taking on a bigger leadership role with this team and having more success as a team,” he said.

Williamson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Titans, then signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Jets last offseason. Williamson said all that money hasn’t changed him, but it has changed how people approach him.

“Everybody has a business idea. A lot of people have got investments. You kind of just don’t answer your phone with some people because a lot changes after you sign a multimillion-dollar deal,” Williamson said. “When they talk about it on TV that automatically makes you a target.”

Williamson grew up farming in West Tennessee, and the one major investment he made when he signed his Jets contract was to purchase a farm.

“I’ve got a cattle farm and I’ve invested in that,” Williamson said. “I’ve been pretty chill with my money so far.”

No one would use the word “chill” to describe Gregg Williams, but Williamson believes he can be a chill farmer in his offseason and just the kind of middle linebacker Williams needs to be when the season starts.