Kyler Murray becomes evasive over participation in Scouting Combine, Pro Day

As a full-blown participant in a pre-Super Bowl media process premised on talking, Kyler Murray decided abruptly on Friday to not do much of it.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, who has said he’ll soon choose between baseball and football, became evasive during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. Asked by Dan whether Murray will attend the Scouting Combine or participate in a Pro Day workout for scouts, Murray clammed up.

“That would imply that I was going to play football,” Murray eventually said.

It wouldn’t imply that at all; it would imply that he’s participating in the process leading to the NFL draft, with a final decision between baseball and football possibly to come later. After interviewing Murray personally on Thursday, however, a clear sense emerged that, if he chooses to pursue football, he’ll do it before the Scouting Combine and he’ll be all in, without reservation — and that he won’t hinge his ultimate football decision on how high he gets drafted or by the team that picks him.

If Murray truly hasn’t made a decision yet, his response to questions about the Scouting Combine or a possible Pro Day workout should have been, “I haven’t decided yet.” The fact that things got a little odd when those subjects came up suggests that he’s made a decision, that he knows whether he’ll be going to the Scouting Combine and/or having a Pro Day, and that he fears that answering those questions directly will reveal his broader decision.

Best guess, with all factors considered (including Baker Mayfield trying to call Murray at least three times while Murray was on set with PFT Live), is this: Murray will be playing football.

Whatever his decision, an answer will be coming soon. Spring training with the Oakland A’s opens on February 15.