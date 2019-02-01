Kyler Murray: I wish I could play both

Getty Images

Kyler Murray has an agonizing decision to make about giving up one of the two sports he loves.

Murray said on his visit to the PFT Live set on Radio Row that he wishes he could do what Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson did, and play both pro football and pro baseball. But Murray realizes how remote the possibility of a quarterback doing that is, as playing quarterback is a year-round job.

“I wish I could play both. I know it’s highly, highly, highly unlikely. It’s not an easy decision. I’ve been playing both my whole life, since I was 4 years old. I’ve got to make a decision,” Murray said.

A first-round draft pick of the Oakland A’s, Murray mused about the possibility of also playing for the Raiders, but unfortunately the Raiders won’t be in Oakland much longer.

“The A’s organization has been nothing but phenomenal to me through this whole process. I wouldn’t want to be with anyone else,” Murray said.

But there’s still a good chance Murray will be with someone else, in another sport, if he makes the decision to leave baseball behind and become an NFL quarterback.