Luke Kuechly is “sad” about his friends leaving

Getty Images

Luke Kuechly could use a hug, or something.

It’s hard enough for him to process the retirement of teammate Julius Peppers, but the Panthers linebacker also has to deal with being without his running mate for the last seven seasons, since the team isn’t going to re-sign linebacker Thomas Davis.

“It’s hard. I’ve been with Thomas since the beginning,” Kuechly said, via Max Henson of the team’s official website. “And there were times where he missed games but I always knew he was coming back, there was light at the end of the tunnel. Now, it’s just, he’s not going to be there. It’s such a bummer. It makes me sad. But that’s just how the game works.”

The two linebackers went to Pro Bowls together, and it will be difficult for Kuechly to figure out what to do without Davis. The Panthers decided not to retain the soon-to-be 36-year-old, who overcame three torn ACLs and played in Super Bowl 50 with a broken arm.

“He’s been great for me. I’ve learned a lot from him,” Kuechly said of Davis. “Coming into the league, you think you’re tough until you start seeing guys who are really tough. You see what guys play through and what they’ve been through. Watching Thomas, you learn what it means to be tough.”

The two remain close, and will stay that way even if Davis finds another team this offseason. The news about Peppers’ retirement Friday was another blow for Kuechly.

“I’ve played with guys that are potential [Hall of Fame] guys, but Pep is 100 percent a Hall of Famer. He’s larger than life,” Kuechly said of Peppers. “I grew up watching him. Everybody knows who Pep is. And then to get the chance to play with him and realize what kind of guy he is – just a great player and great person. That’s what everyone has seen. People gravitate towards him.

“It’s been super cool playing with him these two years, and I’ll miss having him around.”

The Panthers have a significant rebuild on defense without those two, but have Kuechly anchoring the middle of it creates a pretty high floor as well.