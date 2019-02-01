Nick Bosa healthy, planning to be full participant at combine

Getty Images

Nick Bosa chose not to return to the field for Ohio State after having core muscle surgery in September because he wanted to be in the best shape possible when it came time to begin the pre-draft process and it appears that plan has worked out.

Bosa said on Friday that he is back to 100 percent and plans to be a full participant at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in a few weeks.

“It was definitely one of the harder things I’ve went through in my life, just getting injured in the year that I was getting ready to blow it all out and have a really fun year,” Bosa said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “But it’s past me now and I have to look forward.”

Bosa is expected to be one of the first players off the board in April and said that his goal for his combine work is to “leave no doubt” that he’s worthy of such a high selection.