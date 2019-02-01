Packers make it official with Shawn Mennenga, announce three other coaches

Getty Images

The Packers announced four members of head coach Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff on Thursday and they announced four more on Friday.

The lead name on the list was special teams coach Shawn Mennenga, whose hiring had been reported on Thursday. Mennenga will be assisted by Maurice Drayton, who will remain in Green Bay after being on Mike McCarthy’s final Packers staff.

Drayton was the assistant special teams coach for the Colts in 2016 and 2017 before making the move to Green Bay last year.

The Packers also announced that Wendel Davis and Christian Parker will be defensive quality control coaches. Davis was a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia the last three years while Parker was a defensive analyst at Texas A&M in 2018. He has also worked at William & Mary and Norfolk State.