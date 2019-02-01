Packers promote Jason Simmons, Ryan Downard, retain Jerry Montgomery, Ben Sirmans on coaching staff

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday they have retained four coaches from Mike McCarthy’s staff with two of the coaches being promoted to bigger roles.

Jason Simmons was promoted from secondary coach to defensive backs coach while Ryan Downard was promoted from defensive quality control coach to assistant defensive backs coach. Additionally, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery and running backs coach Ben Sirmans are remaining a part of Matt LaFleur’s staff with the Packers.

Simmons has spent eight seasons in Green Bay. He began working more closely with the secondary last year after spending much of his time with the Packers working with special teams units.

Last year was Downard’s first with the Packers after a two-year stint at Bowling Green University. He had previously spent two years as a defensive coaching assistant with the Cleveland Browns.

Montgomery and Sirmans will enter their fifth and fourth seasons with the team, respectively.