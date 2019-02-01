Rams honoring their past with throwback uniforms

Getty Images

The Rams are wearing their classic uniforms Sunday in the Super Bowl, bringing back the blue-and-yellows of their first run in Los Angeles.

And though they’ll be getting a new look in 2020, they’ve made it clear one graphic element is off limits to the designers of their re-brand.

“We’ve told Nike the one thing that is sacrosanct is the horns,” chief operating officer Kevin Demoff told Lindsay Jones of The Athletic. “The goal is a modern take on our historical jerseys.”

The horn logo may remain, but otherwise their look will change after next season. But Demoff, who grew up in Los Angeles with a Jim Everett poster on the wall, said it was important to keep the nod to the team’s history.

The gold updates that came between their Super Bowl win over the Titans and their loss to the Patriots two years later were fine in their own right. But the classics have struck a chord with fans and players alike.

“When you see it, it reminds you of the Greatest Show on Turf guys, Eric Dickerson’s teams in L.A. It makes you forget about the couple of years between there. The years that were forgettable,” elder long snapper Jake McQuaide said.

The story details the history of the Rams logo, which was actually the first to adorn a helmet in 1948. And while they might not go that far back, the Rams clearly know the value of nostalgia.