Rams’, Patriots’ punters started together as Oregon State walk-ons

Getty Images

The two punters who will take the field on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII first took the same field in 2008, and the field in question was the practice field at Oregon State.

Rams punter Johnny Hekker and Patriots punter Ryan Allen both enrolled as walk-ons at Oregon State in 2008, and battled for the punting job and a scholarship. Hekker won the competition and remained at Oregon State, while Allen transferred to Louisiana Tech, where he earned a scholarship of his own.

“Having that competition really set us both up for future successes,” Hekker said, via the Los Angeles Times. “So it’s been a ton of fun to just admire his career from afar, be his biggest fan and share a field with him in the Super Bowl.”

Added Allen, “It’s cool to see where we started to now playing on the biggest stage in sports.”

Allen and Hekker have developed into two of the best punters in football. They have come a long way.