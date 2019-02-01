Rashard Higgins on extension with Browns: Let’s get it done

Getty Images

Browns General Manager John Dorsey said earlier this month that the team has opened up talks about a contract extension for wide receiver Rashard Higgins and Higgins had a pretty simple response to that prospect while in Atlanta this week.

Higgins said he has no interest in playing for another team and told Dorsey that he wants to “get it done” as soon as possible. Higgins said that he is “fired up” about the team’s decision to make Freddie Kitchens the head coach and the chance to continue playing with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I want to be here with everybody,” Higgins said, via Cleveland.com. “Just because as a team, how we overcame everything. The 0-16s, the 1-15s, and then for us to almost have winning record, I want to be here for the change.”

Higgins had 39 catches for 572 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.