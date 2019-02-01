Ravens promote Matt Weiss to running backs coach

Getty Images

The Ravens promoted Matt Weiss to fill their open running backs coach position.

The team announced Friday that Weiss will replace Thomas Hammock, who left to become the Northern Illinois head coach. That was the last opening on the Ravens’ coaching staff.

Weiss previously has worked with the receivers, quarterbacks, defensive backs and linebackers in addition to game management.

“Matt’s wide-ranging knowledge of the game will serve as a tremendous asset to our running backs group,” coach John Harbaugh said in a statement.

Weiss has spent 10 seasons with the Ravens, the last three as a member of the offensive coaching staff. He assisted with the quarterbacks in 2016-17 and worked with the receivers in 2018 as well as serving in the role of football strategy coordinator.