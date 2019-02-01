Report: Darren Rizzi likely to run special teams for Saints

Getty Images

The Saints are reportedly closing in on making a big change to their special teams staff.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media reports that the team is moving on from their 2018 special teams coaches and are likely to hire Darren Rizzi as their new special teams coordinator. Rizzi has worked with the Dolphins since 2010 and interviewed for their head coaching vacancy after Adam Gase was dismissed.

Rizzi didn’t get the job and had conversations with other teams this month, but it appears New Orleans is the spot for him.

Bradford Banta was the Saints’ special teams coordinator last season with Kevin O’Dea serving as his assistant. They also had former Dolphins and Jets special teams coach Mike Westhoff on staff since November 2017.