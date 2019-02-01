Report: Dolphins expected to cut Ryan Tannehill

Getty Images

As soon as the Super Bowl ends Sunday night, the Dolphins will be able to name their new head coach.

He will immediately be looking for a new quarterback.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have already decided to part ways with Ryan Tannehill, it’s just a matter of how.

They’d probably like to trade him for whatever bag of beans they could get, but his $18.7 million salary for 2019 and $19.5 million in 2020 is something exactly zero teams want. That means they’re like to just show him the door and move on from the 2012 first-rounder.

Tannehill is also said to be expecting this, which I guess shows pocket awareness.

Salguero suggests they aren’t likely to be in the market for a big-name quarterback such as Nick Foles or even Teddy Bridgewater, which sets up something resembling tanking, even if no one wants to say it out loud.

The Dolphins have always been willing to swing for the fences in free agency, but if they don’t fill their roster holes that way, the losing figures to be organic. The only other quarterbacks on the roster at the moment are Jake Rudock and Luke Falk, though they could always draft one.

Either way, Tannehill will be gone.