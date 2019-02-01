Rich McKay: Saints call moved the discussion on replay forward a couple years

Getty Images

NFL Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay believes there could be a silver lining to the bad call in New Orleans in the NFC Championship Game, as it may give the league a greater sense of urgency to improve the instant replay.

“What that play did is probably move the discussion forward a couple years,” McKay said on the PFT Live set on Radio Row.

McKay said he has come around to agreeing with Patriots coach Bill Belichick that coaches should be allowed to challenge penalties. But he said there are some details that still need to be ironed out.

“The challenge system is the way to go. I think Coach Belichick is right when he said it a couple years ago. I think the issue is, What are you going to allow? What is it? Is it everything? Is it a specific call?” McKay said. “We will do that this year. That examination will occur.”

Those are the strongest comments yet to indicate that instant replay is going to be expanded in 2019. All it took was a blown call in a big moment.