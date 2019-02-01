Saquon Barkley wants to elevate himself and his teammates in 2019

Getty Images

Running back Saquon Barkley may be named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year on Saturday night, but he’s looking beyond individual accomplishments when it comes to his goals for the 2019 season.

On Thursday, Barkley recounted a conversation with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman that featured Sherman asking him about what he hoped to achieve in his second NFL season. Barkley said he hoped to “elevate” his game and Sherman told him to look at what he can do for his teammates as well.

“That stuck with me and made so much sense,” Barkley said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “I want to grow more as a leader. When you are there, it is not just about elevating yourself. Obviously you want to elevate your game and take it to another level but you want to elevate the people around you and challenge them at the same time. That builds great team and chemistry to win games.”

The Giants have gone 8-24 the last two seasons, so there’s a lot of elevation needed if the team’s success is going to approach what Barkley was able to do as a rookie.