Sean McVay expects Todd Gurley to play a “big role” Sunday

The Rams haven’t listed running back Todd Gurley on their injury report in three weeks – since the week before the divisional-round game against the Cowboys – and coach Sean McVay deemed Gurley’s left knee at 100 percent.

“He’s feeling good, a hundred percent,” McVay said Friday. “We expect him to play a big role in this game.”

Gurley missed the final two regular-season games with left knee inflammation. He gained 118 yards from scrimmage against the Cowboys.

But his use in the NFC Championship Game raised questions about the health of his knee. Gurley played 32 snaps against the Saints, with a career-low five touches and 13 yards. C.J. Anderson played 37 snaps and had 17 touches for 49 yards.

But the Rams expect Gurley to play a bigger role Sunday.

“He didn’t have that many touches, but he still played a good amount of snaps [against the Saints],” McVay said. “We just weren’t able to run it as much as we’d like to, because New Orleans did a nice job stopping us. Then, we were in some two-minute situations at the end of the game and the end of the half where you’re more inclined to throw it. He should be good. But I think really our team, as a whole, is feeling really good just having two weeks since our last game and looking forward to the challenge and competing to the best of our ability.”