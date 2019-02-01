Thomas Dimitroff admires the “ballsy” way Les Snead built the Rams

Getty Images

The Rams’ Super Bowl roster was built with bold moves. The trade up to take Jared Goff with the first overall pick. The contract that made Aaron Donald the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. Trading a first-round pick for Brandin Cooks and giving him a new contract. Trading for Marcus Peters. Trading for Aqib Talib. Trading for Dante Fowler. Signing Ndamukong Suh. Those moves seem obvious in hindsight, but they easily could have gone wrong.

Rams General Manager Les Snead deserves an enormous amount of credit for those moves, and one of his rivals in the league, Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff, is impressed.

Dimitroff said during his visit to the PFT Live set on Radio Row that Snead was committed to building the roster and doing whatever it took to get all the pieces in place.

“I said to him, I am highly impressed, and that’s not easy to do. Les has always had a real focus on winning and he will drive toward that,” Dimitroff said. “He’s a ballsy guy and he’s going to make ballsy moves and to his credit he’s done it.”

Bold moves build teams, and 30 other general managers wish they were where Snead is now.