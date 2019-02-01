Todd Gurley says Rams won’t be using the Philly Special

Getty Images

When facing the Rams’ defense on Sunday, the Patriots will have plenty to worry about. They won’t have to worry about the Rams dialing up one of the plays that victimized the Patriots last year.

Rams running back Todd Gurley says that his team won’t be using the Philly Special, for one very specific and important reason.

Via USA Today, Gurley said recently that the intended receiver on the play, quarterback Jared Goff, wouldn’t be able to execute the most significant aspect of his assignment: Goff can’t catch.

Of course, maybe Gurley’s comments constitute part of the setup. With the Patriots already likely to assume that no one would try the gadget play that burned them in Super Bowl LII, selling them on the notion that Goff is more like Tom Brady (who dropped a pass in last year’s Super Bowl) than Nick Foles (who caught a touchdown pass after suggesting the play to coach Doug Pederson) would make Bill Belichick and company even less inclined to suspect shenanigans.

Which could be the perfect way to conduct shenanigans.