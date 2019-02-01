Wade Wilson dies at 60

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Wade Wilson, who spent 19 years in the league and many thereafter as a coach, has died. He was 60.

The Dallas Cowboys have announced the passing of Wilson.

An eighth-round pick of the Vikings in 1981, Wilson spent eleven years in Minnesota, one with the Falcons, two with the Saints, three with the Cowboys, and two with the Raiders.

In his first year after retiring, Wilson became the quarterbacks coach in Dallas, holding the spot for three years. He then took the same job in Chicago for three years, before returning to that role with the Cowboys for eleven straight seasons.

Wilson won a Super Bowl ring as Troy Aikman’s backup in 1995. Seven years before that, Wilson led the Vikings to upset wins over the Saints and 49ers in the playoffs, before narrowly losing to Washington in the NFC title game.

We extend our condolences to Wilson’s family, friends, teammates, and colleagues.