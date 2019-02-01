XFL wants to be viewed as a separate product, not a developmental league

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 1, 2019, 2:22 PM EST
AP

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck does not view his startup league, which will launch next year, is just a place to develop future NFL players.

While the other new league, the Alliance of American Football, is positioning itself as a developmental league for the NFL and even partnering with the NFL to show games on NFL Network, the XFL doesn’t want to be in business with the NFL.

Luck visited the PFT Live set on Radio Row and made it clear that XFL founder Vince McMahon is not interested in just developing players for the NFL.

“Vince wants to develop a sustainable, standalone league. He doesn’t want to be a developmental league. I ran a developmental league for 10 years,” Luck said. “But I think Vince’s mindset is to build something that can last and sustain itself on its own without any support from the NFL or anyone else.”

Luck said the XFL is close to announcing broadcast agreements. Suffice to say, NFL Network will not be a partner.

4 responses to “XFL wants to be viewed as a separate product, not a developmental league

  2. That’s the same sort of attitude that made the original XFL a joke. They’re never going to have the best players so it is by default going to be a developmental league sort of situation.

    Reality is that the XFL will have a really tough time. They’re going to be second to market behind the AAF who begins play in a week. One of two things is going to happen: AAF does great in its first season and grabs hold as the dominant “other league” before the XFL even begins play OR the AAF struggles out of the gate which will hurt enthusiasm for the XFL’s launch. There are times when being first in business is absolutely critical and this is one of those times.

  3. XFL was all production and no substance. Until proven otherwise in this day and age of unsubstantiated hype I’ll expect nothing but unsubstantiated hype.

