XFL wants to be viewed as a separate product, not a developmental league

AP

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck does not view his startup league, which will launch next year, is just a place to develop future NFL players.

While the other new league, the Alliance of American Football, is positioning itself as a developmental league for the NFL and even partnering with the NFL to show games on NFL Network, the XFL doesn’t want to be in business with the NFL.

Luck visited the PFT Live set on Radio Row and made it clear that XFL founder Vince McMahon is not interested in just developing players for the NFL.

“Vince wants to develop a sustainable, standalone league. He doesn’t want to be a developmental league. I ran a developmental league for 10 years,” Luck said. “But I think Vince’s mindset is to build something that can last and sustain itself on its own without any support from the NFL or anyone else.”

Luck said the XFL is close to announcing broadcast agreements. Suffice to say, NFL Network will not be a partner.