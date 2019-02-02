Andrew Luck beats out J.J. Watt for comeback player

Getty Images

In any other year, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt would have won the league’s comeback player of the year. But not this year.

Andrew Luck returned after missing the 2017 season and threw 707 passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns, proving he’s not close to being done. Doubts about Luck’s future surfaced after he had his throwing shoulder surgically repaired.

But he set career highs in pass completions (430), pass attempts (639), completion percentage (67.3) and passer rating (98.7).

It was enough to beat out Watt. Luck received 44 of 50 votes, with Watt getting four and Washington running back Adrian Peterson two.

Watt missed most of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with injuries and appeared at the end of his career. But the three-time defensive player of the year rebounded with a career-high seven forced fumbles and 16 sacks in earning All-Pro honors for a fifth time.