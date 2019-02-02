Bills hire Ken Dorsey as QB coach, promote Chad Hall to WR coach

Getty Images

The Bills were in need of a quarterbacks coach after David Culley jumped to the Ravens staff and they filled the hole with someone who has worked with head coach Sean McDermott in the past.

The team announced that Ken Dorsey will be working with Josh Allen in the 2018 first-round pick’s second season in Buffalo. Dorsey was the Panthers quarterbacks coach from 2013-2017 and McDermott was in Carolina for the first four of those seasons.

Dorsey spent last season working at Appalachian State. He spent six years as a quarterback in the NFL after winning a national title at the University of Miami.

The Bills also announced that Chad Hall will be the wide receivers coach. Terry Robiskie held that job in 2018, but has moved on to the Jacksonville staff.

Hall was a Bills offensive assistant the last two seasons and spent four years as an NFL wideout.