Chris Long named NFL man of the year

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Chris Long has worked to make an impact off the field in multiple ways over the course of his career and those efforts were recognized by the NFL on Saturday night.

Long was named this year’s recipient of the Walter Payton man of the year award during Saturday night’s NFL Honors show in Atlanta. Long started a foundation devoted to raising funds for clean water, military appreciation, homelessness and youth programs and donated his entire salary in 2017 to support educational initiatives.

He also donated four game checks in 2018 to literacy programs in Philadelphia and his work with the Waterboys program has led to the creation of 55 wells in East Africa.

“I am honored to be named the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and to join the long line of men who have received this prestigious honor,” Long said in a statement. “While I am officially accepting this award, we would not be able to accomplish our goals without the support and participation of countless other individuals. I am humbled by the support we have received from my peers who have donated to our various matching-campaigns, the commitment and perseverance displayed by the veterans who have climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro with me each year, and the generosity of our fans who have made vital contributions to our foundation over the years.”

Long’s foundation will receive $250,000 and another $250,000 will be donated to the United Way in his name.