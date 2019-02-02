Drew Brees wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees won’t win the MVP tonight at NFL Honors, but he did earn one award.

Brees, who played at an MVP level but will lose out to Patrick Mahomes, has instead been given the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

This is the fifth year the NFL has given the Sportsmanship Award. Each of the 32 teams nominate one player for the award, and then a panel of former players choose eight finalists. Among those eight finalists, active NFL players vote for the winner, on the same ballot that they vote for the Pro Bowl.

The four previous winners of the Sportsmanship Award were Larry Fitzgerald, Charles Woodson, Frank Gore and Luke Kuechly.