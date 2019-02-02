Eagles expected to exercise $20M option on Nick Foles contract

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2019, 3:40 PM EST
After the Eagles lost to the Saints in the playoffs, quarterback Nick Foles said what sounded like goodbye to the Eagles but his exit from Philadelphia isn’t a straightforward one.

The Eagles have a $20 million contract option for next season and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are expected to do just that to kick off a larger dance between team and player. Foles can buyout that option by paying the Eagles $2 million, which is made easier by hitting several incentives in his contract this year as well as the Eagles giving him a $1 million bonus he just missed qualifying for in the regular season.

That would put Foles in line to become a free agent, but the Eagles could further complicate that by using the franchise tag on Foles. That would allow the Eagles to trade him as long as Foles signs the tag, which comes with a salary in the neighborhood of $25 million.

It remains to be seen if that’s how things are going to play out, but the first step in the whole process appears to be on the way.

  3. If the Eagles are willing to tag Foles and pay him 25m, They should just roll with him and work out a long term contract now before they have to pay Wentz 30m a year in 2 years. Besides with the weak QB class in this years Draft, the Eagles might get 2 first round picks from the Jags or Dolphins.

  5. Unless Howie Roseman confided in you, we have no idea what the Eagles are thinking, but it’s always fun to play the guessing game. I’d think the Eagles will entertain trade offers for Foles. I doubt they’d pay $20 million for a backup, instead of applying that money to players that are on the field. But Roseman is smarter than I am, so I’m anxious to see what they do.

  7. say what u want about the Vikings passing on Bridgewater but they were within their rights to 5th year option him a year ago and make it a lot harder for Teddy to find a new team. Instead they talked with him and released him outright so he was fully UFA. Eagles doing this is a jerk move, because they have ZERO intention of keeping him on as a $20m backup. Let him go, he won u a dang Super Bowl…

  9. Take the 20M and warm the bench in Philly! Going to another team, which could be a crappy team rebuilding, is iffy at best. We’ve seen that failure with Farve, Cousins, Palmer, Warner, Vick, etc, etc.

  10. I would think they they have already talk over the strategy of this ; as to which team he’d wish to join and how much salary he would seek and how long he would wait until he would make his own move .

  11. If I am correct, the Eagles have the least amount of salary cap space in the league. I think that I read somewhere they are actually over the salary cap already.

  12. The deal is already in the works. You can bet both Foles agent and the Eagles have a pretty good idea of his next team and have a trade all ready to go……….probably Jacksonville.

  13. I can see both sides here but if I were Foles I would buy out the contract. Teams franchise players because it’s cheaper to do so rather than give a long term deal. Right now Foles is hot. He needs to hit free agency sooner rather than later.

  14. Agreed, can the Eagles even afford to franchise tag him?

    I actually think the Eagles will make the biggest mistake in franchise history by going with Wentz.

  16. If I was Foles I’d take the money and stay. $20 million isn’t chump change to hold a clipboard until Wentz gets hurt again, he knows the team, the coaches and the city. Why go to Miami or Jacksonville

  20. No matter what this will work out just fine for Foles & the Eagles. Neither one can end up upset. I hope Foles gets his chance to be THE MAN on some team. I am a Denver fan and Elway gave Keenum 36 million for 2 yrs for us to win 6 games this year. I would rather have Foles. Foles only got 11 million for 2 yrs. Nick should pay the 2 million & see what happens. His next contract will be life changing and should be.

  24. SWFLPC.INC says:
    February 2, 2019 at 4:18 pm
    They are planning to unload the boat anchor that is Carson Wentz

    This about the player that was a consensus MVP before his injury last year. You people have very short memories. In fact his stats this year were even better than last year. Did he get hurt? Yes, but those of us who actually watch football know his line had several hurt players right around the time he came back and they got healthy by the time Carson wasn’t and Nick went back in. It’s a team people, it’s not always about one player.
    No way they cut bait on Wentz, just won’t happen and it’s the right move. This has been the plan from the start and any fan of another team can cry all they want, but you are going to have to face Carson Wentz in Eagles green for many, many years.

  25. Eagles are in horrible cap shape for 2019 already. According to OverTheCap, that option on Foles will put them $18mil over the cap when the league year starts on March 13. And the franchise tag would make that $23mil. That’s a lot of cap space to clear in 6 weeks.

  29. Howie doesn’t do this without a deal already worked out IMO. Jax w/ DeFilippo is my educated guess. A 1st and a 3rd perhaps.

  30. It’s a great story and he has played great, but can he do this with another team? Other coaches? Other receivers? Other OL??
    Please Miami do NOT give up 1st rounders for him. It never works out.

  31. The Eagles should take that $20 Mil right from Ashlon ” I have the best hands in the NFL ! ” Jeffrey !!

  32. Lifelong Eagle fan. Wentz, like Kevin Kolb,is injury prone. When he gets hurt next year, the Eagles will be screwed. Have to say it. Fast forward 29 years or 2048. The Eagles will invite 59 year old Nick Foles back to Philly to honor him for 30th Anniversary of Super Bowl 52……their only Super Bowl victory.

  34. As an Eagles fan I love Nick Foles and will forever be grateful for what he brought us. That said, my fear is that he gets to free Agency and signs with the Giant. He would turn the Giants into an instant contender in the NFC what those offensive weapons. Hope Howie finds a way to trade him out of the Division

