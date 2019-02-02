Goodell says concussions are down, rule against lowering the helmet worked

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2019, 11:22 AM EST
The NFL took a lot of criticism last offseason for its new rule against lowering the helmet to initiate contact, and the rule was decried during the season for being inconsistently enforced. But the rule has a backer in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Appearing at a pre-Super Bowl event at Georgia Tech today, Goodell said that with concussions down in 2018, he believes the new rule has resulted in players taking more care not to lower their heads, and in coaches teaching blocking and tackling techniques that reduce impacts on the head.

“I think we’ve been effective. I give credit to the players and coaches for the way they’ve played the game,” Goodell said.

There have been some questions raised about whether a reduction in concussions could merely be a matter of players not being diagnosed every time they suffer a concussion, as some players have been known to try to keep playing even when they should be getting checked for a concussion. But Goodell said NFL medical personnel are actually conducting more concussion checks than ever before.

“What’s really remarkable about a close to 30 percent reduction in concussions is we actually have more screenings,” Goodell said.

19 responses to “Goodell says concussions are down, rule against lowering the helmet worked

  1. He’s right(for once). Flags are down and form tackling is very coachable. Foaming at the mouth fans are still seeing plenty of hard hitting, other than QBs.

  2. Except the last like 6 months of the season they never called the penalty against defenses opposing the Saints. In addition to TLL, the Rams concussed Saints TE Josh Hill with no call. Just another tool for selective enforcement.

  4. No it really didn’t work. In fact, it made thing worse. You can’t lower the helmet to tackle ANYWHERE or it’s a penalty. The NFL should have kept the targeting rule. They might as well put flags on them and have them play flag football

  5. I would agree that less concussions is a good thing.
    But just last year, concussions were up and Goodell said that was a good thing, because it means concussions were better diagnosed! Roger could spin anything!

  7. But fixed games are up. Seriously up. Heading into the Stuper Bowl the largest form of sports entertainment holds no integrity as the final straw took place in New Orleans two weeks ago.

  8. I believe in Roger Goodell and his integrity!
    – Non-Call Apologists and Zebra Sympathizers

  9. Atta boy Roger, stand up and pound your chest. Make sure you take 100% credit for lowering the number of concussions. Now how about taking credit for a blown pass interference call. Not so much, huh?

  10. Marc in Bakersfield says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:57 am
    Except the last like 6 months of the season they never called the penalty against defenses opposing the Saints. In addition to TLL, the Rams concussed Saints TE Josh Hill with no call. Just another tool for selective enforcement
    ——————————————

    And Jaylon Smith spearing Kamara in the side of the head which would have put the Saints in position to beat Dallas.

  13. NP

    You got to be kidding with this crap.

    The biggest blown call in the sports history was them looking the other way on exactly this.

  14. There are no concussions in flag football either, perhaps that’s where the NFL is headed or is there already.

  15. But fixed games are up. Seriously up. Heading into the Stuper Bowl the largest form of sports entertainment holds no integrity as the final straw took place in New Orleans two weeks ago.
    —————————————————————————————-

    Nobody is fixing games. My god Saints fan, move on!!!

  17. There is some goofy logic going on in the NFL HQ building. (Shocking, right?) The rule itself is poorly written. Goodell wants us to believe that the rule stopped players from the big hits resulting in concussions. Helmet to helmet was already a fine-worthy flag. All they did was increase the times they could call it and added another subjective element that the officials could flag or not depending on ______. That rule did not suddenly instill a sense of self-preservation among the players. The statistics are shoddy and hopeful. The information provided is no more reliable than a fan saying that every time he wears his lucky sneakers and remembers to put the left one on first his team wins road games played on even dates.

  19. “What’s really remarkable about a close to 30 percent reduction in concussions is we actually have more screenings,” Goodell said.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Let’s examine this one. Last year or the year before, concussions were trending up and that was a testament to how effective the docs were at diagnosing the condition. That implies that there were such conditions NOT being properly diagnosed. Now screenings are up and concussions are down and it is again a good thing. There has been NO change in how concussions are diagnosed from then to now. The screenings result from obvious things like loss of balance, observed head collision with helmets/ground, disorientation, etc. Same as last year. Now there were more screenings and less concussions. If it is believed the new rule reduced concussions then could it also be believed that the docs stopped erring on the side of caution and only made the diagnosis when it could not be ignored?

