Hall of Fame posts videos of candidate presentations

Getty Images

For years, many have been clamoring for the Pro Football Hall of Fame to provide access to the room where it happens. The Pro Football Hall of Fame finally has. Sort of.

Throughout the morning, the Hall of Fame has posted on its Twitter account snippets from the presentations made to the selection committee on behalf of the persons who are up for induction. While not much, it represents the crossing of a bridge that in past years never would have been crossed, under any set of circumstances.

So where will it go from here? More transparency is good. Will the Hall of Fame post the entirety of the presentations? Excerpts or all of the debate? Will the Hall of Fame publish the outcome of the various votes?

All of that remains to be seen, but today’s surprising developments could spark more changes — especially if media and fans keep clamoring for them.