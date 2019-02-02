Jared Goff becomes fifth Super Bowl QB from Cal, most of any college

Getty Images

Cal isn’t exactly at the top of the list of the most storied programs in the history of college football, but it does have one impressive accomplishment.

When Jared Goff takes the field with the Rams on Sunday, he’ll be the fifth quarterback from Cal to start in the Super Bowl. Cal has had more Super Bowl starting quarterbacks than any other college. Goff joins Joe Kapp of the Vikings, Craig Morton of the Cowboys and Broncos, Vince Ferragamo of the Rams and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers as Cal quarterbacks in the Super Bowl.

“Yeah, all the Cal guys to play in the Super Bowl, right? So exciting. I think we have five now, two more than the next school. Good for the Cal Bears,” Goff said.

No other college has even produced four Super Bowl starting quarterbacks. Three colleges have had three: Alabama (Bart Starr, Joe Namath and Kenny Stabler), Notre Dame (Daryle Lamonica, Joe Montana and Joe Theismann) and Purdue (Len Dawson, Bob Griese and Drew Brees).