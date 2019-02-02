Jerry Jones confirms Jason Garrett is coaching for his job

Getty Images

A report Jan. 12 said the Cowboys were expected to negotiate an extension with Jason Garrett. Then, 19 days later came word that Jerry Jones was not giving Garrett a new deal before the coach’s contract expires after the 2019 season.

So is he or isn’t he?

Jones confirmed Saturday night that Garrett is coaching for his job in 2019.

“We have been there before without a contract,” Jones said at NFL Honors, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He trusts me. I do trust him or he wouldn’t be the head coach to begin with. Our business is made too much of when you look at extensions and non extensions.”

Garrett went into the 2014 season as a lame duck, too, and the Cowboys went 12-4, won the NFC East and beat the Lions in the wild-card round before losing to the Packers in the divisional round in the infamous Dez Bryant catch/no-catch game.

The Cowboys rewarded Garrett with a five-year, $30 million extension.

Now, Garrett is back at the same place he was before the 2014 season.

“I don’t spend a lot of time on the business of football,” Garrett said at NFL Honors. “I spend time trying to build a team we all can be proud of.”