JuJu Smith-Schuster has surprised himself with his success

JuJu Smith-Schuster was voted the Steelers’ Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season, and he just turned 22 years old. Even he wasn’t expecting to play this well, this soon.

Smith-Schuster said on his visit to the PFT Live set on Radio Row that his accomplishments through two seasons have been, “Super, super higher than what I expected.”

Drafted to be, at best, a No. 2 receiver behind Antonio Brown, Smith-Schuster was surprised to see himself get so many passes thrown his way.

“I went into my rookie year, second round, drafted by the Steelers with a guy like AB on our team, I didn’t really [expect] to get the ball that much,” he said. “Year two it was kind of like, Wow, this is really happening.”

It really is happening, and although Smith-Schuster said he hopes Brown remains on the team in 2019, Smith-Schuster may be the No. 1 receiver in Pittsburgh going forward.