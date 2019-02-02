Matt Nagy named coach of the year

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2019, 6:06 PM EST
Matt Nagy’s first year as the Bears head coach ended with a tough playoff loss to the Eagles, but it was a successful one overall.

The Bears won the NFC North and made their first postseason appearance since the 2010 season with Nagy at the helm. That effort earned Nagy recognition as the Associated Press coach of the year at the NFL Honors show in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Nagy was hired after two years as the Chiefs offensive coordinator and 10 years working with Andy Reid during his head coaching stints in Philadelphia and Kansas City. The Bears went 12-4 during the regular season as they matched one of the league’s best defenses with an offense that improved dramatically over the 2017 edition.

Nagy received 24 of the 50 votes. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was second with 10 votes with Colts head coach Frank Reich coming in third with eight and Reid picking up five nods. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Saints coach Sean Payton also received votes this year.

It’s the seventh time that a Bears coach has won the award. Nagy joins two-time winners George Halas and Mike Ditka and one-time recipients Dick Jauron and Lovie Smith on the list of winners from Chicago.

  1. Nagy got this award because the Bears’ defense (led by Fangio) was stellar. Meanwhile, Nagy’s offense (what he really controlled) was decent, at best. So, if any money comes with the award, Nagy should split it with Fangio.

  3. Offense was crap, the defense won games in-spite of an inept offense most games. Turdbustky was a waste of draft picks.

    Fangio should have been coach of the year for that team winning games in-spite of turdbustky/nagy

  4. Packer fan here, saying congrats to the Bears coach, he completely surpassed expectations. Also, his success and innovative offense, likely influenced the firing of McCarthy, so we’re thankful for that.

  5. Worst to first. That’s good, no matter. Even if he didn’t do it alone, he didn’t screw it up, either. Congrats.

  8. Great job Nagy!! Well deserved it was an honor meeting u at spring training! Grear job in turning around this storied franchise and turning Trubisky into a franchise Qb… he is only gonna get better and better and he is a great leader of men… For the record the Pat’s scored 2 special teams TDS so the idiot who said he got out coached is a moron.. I love all the haters 12-4 says a lot… Bears running the North for years to come!

  9. Belichick gets overlooked year after year because everyone expects the Pats to win 11/12/13 gms and be a SBowl contender. It always goes to a coach of a down team that maybe gets to the playoffs. The voters are dopes. Belichick has made chicken salad out of chicken bleep more times than I can count. Even without Brady.

