Patrick Mahomes wins MVP award

Getty Images

The MVP award began as a debate between Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes, but by late December, it had become clear that the Chiefs quarterback was going to win. When Mahomes received 45 of the 50 votes for first-team All-Pro, any remaining drama was gone.

Mahomes collected his prize Saturday night at NFL Honors, getting 41 votes to nine for Brees.

“I’m truly honored to win the NFL’s most valuable player award,” Mahomes said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. “You see the rich history that it has. I’m so humbled to share this honor with them.”

Mahomes, 23, should have many more chances to win multiple MVP awards to join an elite list of players with more than one. Peyton Manning has a record five MVP awards.

Mahomes passed for 5,097 yards and a league-leading 50 touchdowns in a remarkable first season as a starter. He is only the fifth player to win MVP in his first two seasons in the league, joining Kurt Warner, Dan Marino, Earl Campbell and Jim Brown.

Mahomes is the first player from the Chiefs’ organization to win the award.

he also won offensive player of the year earlier in the night.