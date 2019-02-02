Patrick Mahomes wins offensive player of the year

AP

Drew Brees led the NFL with a 115.7 passer rating. Ben Roethlisberger led in passing yards with 5,129. Ezekiel Elliott led in rushing yards with 1,434. Saquon Barkley led in yards from scrimmage with 2,028. Julio Jones led with 1,677 receiving yards.

But no one did enough to supplant Patrick Mahomes for offensive player of the year. He received 30 votes to 16 for Brees, two for DeAndre Hopkins and two for Todd Gurley.

Mahomes is expected to win the MVP award later tonight at NFL Honors.

Five of the past seven offensive player of the year winners also doubled as the MVP award winner, with Matt Ryan winning both in 2016, Cam Newton in 2015, Peyton Manning in 2013 and Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Mahomes, 23, passed for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first full season as a starter, directing the Chiefs to a 12-4 regular-season record.

He becomes the second player in team history to win offensive player of the year. Running back Priest Holmes won the award in 2002.