PFT’s Super Bowl picks

Getty Images

I’ve already won the regular-season picks contest, and victory was clinched in the postseason version when the Patriots proved everyone in the entire world wrong (except the many who believed they’d advance to the Super Bowl) by beating the Chiefs.

But there’s still something special about nailing the Super Bowl pick, and on that MDS and I disagree. Our selections and our reasoning appear below.

MDS’s take: The Patriots have so many advantages. Experience is the obvious one: Bill Belichick has coached in more Super Bowls (including when he was an assistant) than Sean McVay has spent seasons in the NFL. Tom Brady has played in more Super Bowls than the Rams’ entire roster combined. If experience matters in big games, that’s an enormous advantage for the Patriots.

It’s also worth noting that the Patriots seemed to play their best football as the season went on, while the Rams struggled a bit down the stretch. That’s an advantage for the Patriots as well.

However, I believe the Rams have a better team, top to bottom, than the Patriots do. The Rams have an offensive line that should control the game against the Patriots’ defense, while the Rams’ defensive line, led by Aaron Donald, has the ability to take New England out of its offense. With the men upfront leading the way, Los Angeles has the stronger roster.

It was a roster that was built to win this year, with some key offseason moves. After watching everything the Rams did in the offseason, I said before the season that the Rams would beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl, and I’m not going to change that pick now.

MDS’s pick: Rams 30, Patriots 27.

Florio’s take: After the Patriots lost to the Dolphins and Steelers on consecutive Sundays in December, sliding out of one of the top two spots in the AFC, I looked at the remaining schedules for the contenders in the conference and thought, “They have us right where they want us.”

Indeed they did. Seizing on the trumped-up notion that no one believes in them, the Patriots handled their final two regular-season opponents, manhandled the Chargers in the divisional round, and then found a way to upend the best team in the conference on its own field for their ninth Super Bowl appearance in 18 years.

I (and many others) believed in the team no one believed in because of experience. Eight consecutive trips to the AFC Championship means something when it comes to finding a way to advance. Four Super Bowls in five years means something when it comes to finding a way to win it. And losing the Super Bowl last year definitely helps provide a kick in the pants, too.

The Patriots’ 5-3 record in the Super Bowl since 2001 is downright unpatriotic. They could be 8-0 or 0-8 or anything in between, because every game has been excruciatingly close. They’re due for something different. They’re due for an old-school, boring-ass Super Bowl blowout. And they’re not due to be the team on the wrong side of it.

Many thought the Chargers, who were 9-0 outside of L.A., would go to Gillette Stadium and win. By halftime, it was clear they wouldn’t.