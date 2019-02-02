Rams waited until Friday to use artificial noise

Getty Images

As the Rams wrapped their week at a facility owned by a team that was once busted for piping in crowd noise during games, the Rams opted for the first time this week to pipe in crowd noise during practice.

The Rams pool report for Friday’s practice, prepared by our own Charean Williams, notes that the Rams decided to use crowd noise on the final full-blown session before Super Bowl LIII. It sounds like they didn’t use much of it.

“Typically what we do is we’ll really blare it depending on if we’re at home or away,” coach Sean McVay told Charean. “If we’re on the road, it’ll be blaring during offensive periods. If we’re at home, it’ll be during defensive periods. Now, in a static environment, we just kind of had it in the background. Hopefully there will be more Rams fans than Patriots, but you never know.”

Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com calls the move a miscalculation, and Curran may be calculating correctly.

First, McVay is rolling the dice on the mere hope that fans who weren’t all that inclined to fill up the Coliseum will sufficiently fill up Mercedes-Benz Stadium, located nearly on the other side of the country from California. If those 35,000 fans who showed up for the New England sendoff last weekend are any indication, Pats fans will be present and raucous on Sunday.

Second, and as Curran points out, noisy Seahawks fans five years ago disrupted Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning just enough to spark an early disaster for Denver, laying the foundation for an easy Seahawks win.

Third, the fact that this storyline has emerged will stoke the knowledgeable Pats fans toward being even louder, because they’ll know there’s an added advantage in potentially disrupting an opponent that isn’t as prepared as it should be for the decibels that will be generated in the venue.

Of course, the Rams survived a ridiculously noisy stadium 13 days ago, giving them a recent experience on which to draw. But if the absence of artificial noise during practice was part of a strategy that also included limited preparations for a silent count or other strategies for combating a loud crowd, that could be bad news for the supposed home team, if those who made the road trip from New England generate more noise than the Rams expected.