Report: Eagles expected to use franchise tag if Nick Foles buys out option

Saturday afternoon brought a report that the Eagles are going to exercise their $20 million option on quarterback Nick Foles‘ contract this offseason.

That move will likely be followed by Foles buying out the option year by paying the Eagles $2 million. That would set him up for free agency unless the Eagles decide to use the franchise tag.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles plan to do just that when and if Foles buys out the option. Per the report, the Eagles’ intent is to trade the quarterback to another team for at least a third-round pick.

That could be their compensation if Foles were to leave as a free agent after buying out his option, but the pick acquired in a trade would presumably come in 2019 rather than 2020. The pick could also fail to materialize if the Eagles are otherwise active in bringing in free agents this offseason.

Schefter adds that teams have already inquired about trading for Foles, who would have to sign his franchise tender in order for a deal to go through.