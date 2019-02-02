Saquon Barkley wins offensive rookie of the year

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield was the first overall choice. Saquon Barkley went second.

Both proved worth it with rookie-of-the-year type seasons.

But only one could win offensive rookie of the year, and that went to the Giants running back.

Barkley also won the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year award voted on by fans. He received that earlier in the week.

Mayfield and Barkley had a small wager on the award, with the winner getting a chain from the runner-up. So Barkley will get his choice of jewelry.

“I did win, so I do get a chain,” Barkley said in his press conference.

Barkley received 26.5 votes to 21.5 for Mayfield. Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson, the only offensive rookie to make first-team All-Pro, received the other two votes.

Barkley led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,028. Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns.