Sean McVay feels “really good” as kickoff nears

AP

All their preparations done — or mostly done — the Rams are as ready as they can be for Super Bowl LIII. Team meetings Saturday night will finish off the work week.

“I feel really good,” Rams coach Sean McVay told pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala. “I think they understand the time where they can enjoy themselves right now, but when we’re doing football-related things, locking into the game plan, they’ve done a great job. And I think that’s kind of been this team’s personality really this whole season. It’s a good balance; they enjoy themselves, but not at the expense of allowing it to affect our focus and concentration.”

The Rams held a walk-through at their hotel in Buckhead on Saturday morning before busing to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They put on their blue throwback jerseys and yellow pants for a team photo before being joined on the field by family members.

“It’s great,” McVay said. “This is something I’ve never really been a part of. It’s really special. We’ve got a few players and coaches that have been a part of Super Bowls in previous years, but for a lot of guys it’s their first time, and I think it’s definitely something you want to cherish.”